Za’Darius Smith, Packers. The star pass rusher underwent back surgery in late September after being limited in the season opener. Green Bay has been able to handle his absence thanks to Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. The Packers have won 12 of their last 14 games. But there’s little doubt they would love to have Za’Darius Smith back on the field. He had been one of Green Bay’s most productive and impactful defensive players since signing a four-year, $66 million contract before the 2019 season. He started every game in 2019 and 2020 and totaled 107 tackles, 26 sacks and 60 quarterback hits.