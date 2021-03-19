Scarlett will switch teams after playing his first five seasons for the Houston Texans, where he started 22 games, including four in 2020, when he missed five games with a broken forearm.
Riley and Scarlett both have extensive experience on special teams.
The Dolphins acquired another linebacker in a trade last week, obtaining Benardrick McKinney for linebacker Shaq Lawson.
