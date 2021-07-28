NOTES: Safety Tyrann Mathieu said he wasn’t disappointed that he didn’t have a contract extension in place with the team prior to the beginning of training camp. “I’m all about ball. I love ball,” Mathieu said. “It’s important for me to stay focused on that and let other things just handle themselves.” … Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said he hasn’t had a conversation yet with defensive end Frank Clark regarding the player’s recent arrests on weapons charges in California. “There’s obviously a legal process there. At some point the NFL may get involved as well. We’ll cooperate with the league on whatever they need.”