His return gives the defense a major boost in helping the Colts try to corral Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a battle for the AFC South lead. Leonard posted a league-leading 163 tackles last season as a rookie and is fifth on the team with 18 tackles this season.
The Colts also expect starting safety Clayton Geathers to return from a concussion this weekend.
