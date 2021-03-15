Golden was productive for the Cardinals after his return. He had 25 tackles, three sacks, 15 quarterback hits, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in nine games.
Golden returns to a defense that recently signed three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt to a two-year deal. The Cardinals should also have a healthy Chandler Jones, who had a career-high 19 sacks in 2019 but missed most of last season because of a torn biceps.
Golden has 33 1/2 career sacks, including a career-high 12 1/2 with the Cardinals in 2016.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.