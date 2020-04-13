Morrow originally joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has played in all 48 games since joining the team and had 73 tackles and one interception in 2019, when he started eight games.
The Raiders previously signed Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as free agents but still wanted Morrow back for depth and special teams play.
