The Lions drafted Johnson out of Maryland in the sixth round last year and he had 63 carries for 273 yards as a rookie. Johnson did not have a rushing attempt in two games this season, getting pushed out of the backfield by veteran Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson and rookie D’Andre Swift.
Detroit (1-2) hosts New Orleans (1-2) on Sunday.
