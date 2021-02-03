The Lions also hired assistant wide receivers coach Seth Ryan along with defensive assistants Kelvin Sheppard and Brian Duker.
Detroit is retooling mode under Campbell and first-year general manager Brad Holmes.
When the new league year starts in March, the Lions plan to trade quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for quarterback Jared Goff, two future first-round draft picks and a 2021 third-round pick.
Campbell, who was New Orleans’ tight ends coach, hired former Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as offensive coordinator and Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator.
