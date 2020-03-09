Detroit also announced three promotions: Josh Schuler was moved to head strength and conditioning coach after originally joining the team as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Steve Gregory was promoted to defensive backs coach and Ben Johnson to tight ends coach.
The Lions had previously announced other additions to the staff, such as defensive coordinator Cory Undlin.
