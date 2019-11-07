STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bears won both games last season after losing nine of 10 against Lions. ... Detroit has lost four of five after 2-0-1 start. ... QB Matthew Stafford threw for 406 yards, three touchdowns last week. Stafford ranks second in NFL in TD passes (19), fourth in yards passing (2,499), fifth in rating (106). ... WR Kenny Golladay tied with Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans with league-leading seven TD receptions. Going for third straight 100-yard receiving game, after catching four passes for 132 yards against Oakland. ... WR Marvin Jones had eight catches for 126 yards last week. ... LB Christian Jones — former Bear — led Lions with 11 tackles last week. ... Bears have dropped four in row, worst skid since five-game slide in 2017. ... Chicago has more losses than it did in winning NFC North at 12-4 in coach Matt Nagy’s first season. ... Bears rank 28th with 142 points. ... After leading NFL with 36 takeaways, Chicago in middle of pack with 11. ... Bears have 23 sacks after finishing two shy of league lead with 50 in 2018. ... Chicago managed 9 yards in first half last week. ... QB Mitchell Trubisky’s completion rate (63, yards per game (173.9), yards per attempt (5.6), rating (80) are down from last year. No. 2 overall pick in 2017 draft has five TD passes after throwing 24 in 14 games in 2018. Trubisky had one of his best games in career against Lions in 34-22 victory last season at Soldier Field, completing 23 of 30 passes for 355 yards, 3 TDs, no INTs, 148.6 rating. Trubisky missed most recent game against Detroit because of injury. ... With 47 catches for 532 yards and three touchdowns, WR Allen Robinson on pace to exceed last year’s totals of 55 receptions for 754 yards, four TDs in 13 games. ... LB Khalil Mack has 16 games with sack and forced fumble since 2015 — most in NFL. ... S Eddie Jackson returned interception 41 yards for tiebreaking TD with six minutes left in most recent game against Detroit. Fantasy tip: If Trubisky going to break out, this might be opportunity to do it. He has had success against Detroit, and Lions’ defense ranks near bottom of NFL.