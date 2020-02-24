The former Texas Tech standout made his NFL debut with the Rams in 2009 as an undrafted free agent. He has 547 catches for 5,362 yards and 21 touchdowns with the Rams, New England, Miami and the Lions.
Amendola was part of a productive group of receivers with Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones for a team that won just three games last season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.