4: The number of red zone trips from the Lions’ offense on Sunday that resulted in zero points. Detroit got inside the Bears 10-yard line on each of those possession. Detroit fumbled twice, including a play on which Jared Goff approached center Frank Ragnow to communicate with his offensive linemen, but Ragnow unexpectedly snapped the ball. The snap then caromed off Goff and into the hands of Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols.