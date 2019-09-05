DETROIT (6-10) at ARIZONA (3-13)

Sunday, 4:25 ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Lions by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Detroit 9-7, Arizona 7-9

SERIES RECORD — Lions lead 35-28-5

LAST MEETING — Lions beat Cardinals 17-3, Dec. 9, 2018

AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 25, Cardinals No. 31

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (23), PASS (20).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (10), PASS (8).

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (32).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (32), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —This is 16th matchup between Cardinals and Lions over past 21 years and sixth time in eight years. ... Detroit QB Matthew Stafford has thrown for 2,815 yards in Week 1 games from 2009-18. That’s third-most in league behind Drew Brees and Matt Ryan. ... Three of NFL’s most experienced active players will in game. Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has appeared in 234 games, Arizona LB Terrell Suggs has appeared in 229, and Lions LS Don Mulbach has been in 228. ... WR Kenny Golladay will try to improve on 2018 season that saw him catch 70 passes for 1,063 yards. ... Detroit has 1-5 record in games at State Farm Stadium. ... DE Trey Flowers needs 1½ sacks Sunday to become first player in NFL history to have at least 1½ sacks in three straight Week 1 games. He joined Lions as free agent from New England. ... Stafford has had at least 3,750 passing and at least 20 touchdown passes in eight straight seasons. Only person with longer streak is Brees, who has done it 13 straight years. ... Game marks debut of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who was No. 1 overall pick in last spring’s draft. ... Murray will be first rookie quarterback to start season opener for Cardinals since Lamar McHan in 1954. ... Larry Fitzgerald will set franchise record Sunday with 235th career game in 16th season. He’s currently tied with K Jim Bakken. ... Suggs begins 17th NFL season and first with Arizona. ... Two rookies, DL Zach Allen and CB Byron Murphy, are starters according to Arizona’s depth chart. It they start, would be first time since 1985 that multiple rookies started on defense for Cardinals. ... Fantasy tip: Stafford has been excellent in Week 1 throughout his career and there’s a good chance that could continue against Cardinals’ secondary missing CB Patrick Peterson, who’s serving six-game suspension.

