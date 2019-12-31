Patricia says he will do a complete evaluation over the following days and weeks to make decisions in the best interest of the team coming off a 3-12-1 season.

Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have been told they will be retained in 2020.

Detroit ended the year on a nine-game skid, its longest losing streak since going 0-16 in 2008, and finished 3-12-1. Patricia, a former New England defensive coordinator, is 9-22-1 over two seasons.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD