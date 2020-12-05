The Lions activated cornerback Darryl Roberts from the injured list to bolster their banged-up secondary against Chicago. They also signed defensive tackle Frank Herron off the practice squad and elevated safety Bobby Price from the practice squad.
Hall, who also played for the Atlanta Falcons, had 17 catches for 290 yards and two touchdowns this season and averaged 23 yards on 24 receptions over two seasons with the Lions.
