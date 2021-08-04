NOTES: During Tuesday’s practice, rookies Amon-Ra St. Brown and Ifeatu Melifonwu got into a brief fight. Instead of ejecting them from practice or punishing them with sprints, Campbell, a former tight end with the Giants, had the two line up against each other for another rep. The Lions head coach said players can benefit from small scuffles. “I just think they make you practice better. They make you practice harder. You don’t want to lose to that guy. You’re pissed off.” … The Lions had several players leave Wednesday’s practice early, including outside linebacker Julian Okwara and running back D’Andre Swift. Both walked off under their own power.