AP PRO32 RANKING — Lions No. 20, Eagles No. 8

LIONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (8), RUSH (16), PASS (6).

LIONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (21), PASS (24).

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (22t), PASS (12).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (3), PASS (31).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions have won last two meetings. ... Lions QB Matthew Stafford helped team rally from fourth-quarter deficit last week and win for 28th time in career, NFL’s highest total since his career started in 2009. ... Stafford has thrown eight TDs without INT in two meetings, winning by one point in 2016 and 31 points in 2015. ... RB Kerryon Johnson is first Lions player since Barry Sanders to have 1,000 yards from scrimmage in first 12 games. ... WR Kenny Golladay matched career high with eight receptions last week, had 117 yards receiving and scored for second straight game. ... CB Darius Slay had interception and defended two passes, giving him NFL-high 94 passes defended since 2013. ... Rookie LB Jahlani Tavai, starting for injured Jarrad Davis, had career-high nine tackles and forced first fumble against Chargers. ... Eagles QB Carson Wentz has 3,300 yards passing, 30 TDs, 6 INTs, 111.1 rating in last 12 home games. ... RB Josh Howard has 477 scrimmage yards, one rush TD in six games vs. Detroit. ... Zach Ertz has 20 games with at least eight receptions since 2014, most among TEs. ... WR Nelson Agholor coming off third career 100-yard game. ... Eagles lead NFL in rushing defense (91.1) since 2016. ... WRs DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery unlikely to play because of injuries. ... Fantasy tip: Golladay is solid bet against suspect secondary that allowed 106 yards receiving and two TDs to Julio Jones last week.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.