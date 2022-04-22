Lions expected to take top defensive player on board at No 2

Placeholder while article actions load

LAST SEASON: The Lions lost their first eight games and went 0-2-1 over the next three before finally winning a game. They closed with a relatively encouraging 3-3 finish in coach Dan Campbell’s first full year as a head coach. Many months before his first season as a general manager, Brad Holmes traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a pair of first-round picks to seal the fate of 2021 as a rebuilding year.

OUTLOOK: Detroit desperately needs an influx of talent on both sides of the ball. Its problems on defense seem more pressing: on the line, at linebacker and in the secondary. Jacksonville is expected to take Hutchinson No. 1 overall, but the Lions would pounce on the opportunity to take a hometown guy who starred at Michigan if he’s available. If not, second-year general manager Brad Holmes will probably take the top defensive player on the team’s board. The Lions, though, could take Ekwonu and put him at guard to bolster their potentially powerful offensive line.