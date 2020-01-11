Patricia previously promoted assistant coaches Hank Fraley and Billy Yates to lead the team’s offensive line.
The Lions still have an opening for a defensive coordinator after they announced Paul Pasqualoni was leaving the team to be closer to his family in Connecticut.
The Lions finished with three wins in 2019 and have the No. 3 pick in the draft.
