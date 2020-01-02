Patricia fired six members of his staff earlier in the week, hoping changes will help him in a third season that might be his last if there isn’t a turnaround.

The Lions were 3-12-1 in 2019 after losing 10 games the previous year in Patricia’s debut as a head coach.

Detroit has the No. 3 pick overall in the draft this year and will get an up-close look at top prospects while coaching in the Senior Bowl later this month.

