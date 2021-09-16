STATS AND STUFF: The Lions erased most of a 28-point deficit before falling 41-33 to the 49ers in their season opener. … Green Bay’s 38-3 loss to the Saints ended the Packers’ string of six straight season-opening victories. … Former Packers RB Jamaal Williams and RB D’Andre Swift combined for 93 yards rushing on 20 carries and each caught eight passes in the Lions’ loss to the 49ers. ... Lions TE T.J. Hockenson had a career-high eight catches for 97 yards and scored for the third straight season-opening game. ... Lions LT Penei Sewell, the No. 7 pick overall, made a late switch from RT because of Decker’s injury. Sewell fared well against 49ers DE Nick Bosa. ... Lions DB Will Harris had a career-high seven tackles against San Francisco. … The Packers have won their past eight home openers, the longest such streak in team history. … Rodgers has 51,378 career yards passing and could overtake John Elway for 10th on the NFL’s career list Monday night. Elway threw for 51,475 yards. … Packers K Mason Crosby has made 19 straight field-goal attempts, four off his own team record. Crosby made 23 straight field-goal attempts from 2010-11. … The Packers have never lost consecutive games within the same season under LaFleur, who is in his third year as Green Bay’s coach. … New Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry held the same position with Detroit from 2007-08. … This is the second straight year the Packers have opened their home schedule against the Lions. … Both quarterbacks attended California, were first-round picks and helped their teams reach the Super Bowl in their third seasons. Green Bay drafted Rodgers No. 24 overall in 2005 and the Los Angeles Rams selected Jared Goff No. 1 overall in 2016. The Lions acquired Goff from the Rams in March.