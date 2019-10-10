STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Green Bay is 1-1-1 against Detroit on Monday night. ... Lions coming off bye. ... Detroit lost last Monday night game to New York Jets 48-17 in coach Matt Patricia’s debut last year. ... Lions LS Don Muhlbach to break tie with Hall of Famers Reggie White and Chris Doleman for games played, appearing in 233rd to move into tie for 97th with players such as James Lofton on all-time list. Muhlbach ranks 10th among active players in games played. ... QB Matthew Stafford 352 yards passing from 40,000-yard mark for career. Matt Ryan reached mark fastest in 151 games, six more than Stafford has played. ... Stafford one TD pass away from 35th against Packers, breaking tie with Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas for most against them. ... Lions have given up league-low 393 yards receiving after catches. ... Detroit defense allowing NFL-low 1.76 yards inside its 20. ... FS Tracy Walker had career-high 12 tackles against Kansas City. ... Green Bay 27-11 against Lions since 2000. ... Packers 16-3 at home (.842) against Detroit since 2000. ... QB Aaron Rodgers has led Green Bay to seven wins in nine starts at home against Detroit, throwing 17 TDs and three INTs with passer rating of 109.4. ... Rodgers has passer rating of 100-plus in six of nine home games against Lions. ... If Packers win, it will be their first 3-0 start in NFC North since 2012. ... Fantasy tip: Stafford averaging 283.3 yards passing and has thrown nine TDs without INT in past four games against Green Bay.