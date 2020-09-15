The Lions hope rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick overall, will make his NFL debut at Green Bay on Sunday after he missed the opener with a hamstring injury.
Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant also left the game against the Bears because of a hamstring injury, the same ailment that also kept receiver Kenny Golladay on the inactive list in Week 1.
