Decker will miss at least three games with a finger injury and he is expected to have surgery. He was hurt during a pass-blocking drill in practice. Decker has started all but one game at left tackle the past three seasons.
The Lions drafted left tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick and he made a shaky transition to right tackle during the preseason. He may move back to left tackle, protecting quarterback Jared Goff’s blind side against a defensive line led by 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa.
