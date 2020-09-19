Oday Aboushi will likely replace Dahl in the lineup. Aboushi started 10 games as a rookie with the New York Jets in 2014 and has 34 career starts.
The Lions have ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Desmond Trufant against Green Bay. Golladay was inactive in Week 1 and Trufant left the season-opening loss to Chicago with hamstring injuries.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.