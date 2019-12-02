The loss of Hockenson is another blow to an offense that has been without quarterback Matthew Stafford and recently put backup quarterback Jeff Driskel on IR.
Hockenson caught six passes for 131 yards and a touchdown in Detroit’s season opener against Arizona. That was his only 100-yard game.
The Lions play at Minnesota this weekend.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.