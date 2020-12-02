The Lions said defensive end Julian Okwara and cornerback Darryl Roberts, both on injured reserve, were returning to practice Wednesday.
Trufant aggravated a hamstring injury last week against Houston.
Detroit plays at Chicago this weekend in its first game since coach Matt Patricia was fired.
