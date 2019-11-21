STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Lions have won four consecutive meetings with Redskins. ... Detroit has dropped three in row for third time under second-year coach Matt Patricia.. ... With Matthew Stafford expected to miss third consecutive game with back injury, QB Jeff Driskel set to make third consecutive start for Detroit. Driskel is 42 of 72 for 487 yards, three touchdowns and one interception this season. ... RB Bo Scarbrough had 55 yards rushing, TD in NFL debut last week. ... WRs Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are tied for NFL lead with eight receiving TDs. Jones had two TD catches vs. Cowboys. ... Lions defense is allowing 413 yards per game and allowed seven plays of 20-plus yards vs. Cowboys. ... LB Jarrad Davis coming off forcing fumble and recovering fumble against Dallas. ... Rookie DE Austin Bryant may make NFL debut after being activated from injured reserve Wednesday. ... LB Devon Kennard has sack in back-to-back games. ... Redskins have lost nine consecutive home games. ... Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins is making third NFL start. Haskins was sacked six times in loss to Jets. ... RB Adrian Peterson is averaging 125.4 yards per game vs. Lions. ... RB Derrius Guice set to play third pro game after two knee injuries. Haskins connected with Guice on 45-yard screen pass TD last week. ... WR Terry McLaurin tied for rookie lead with five TD catches. ... Washington’s third-down defense ranked last in league. ... LB Ryan Kerrigan had two sacks and forced fumble last week. ... Rookie LB Cole Holcomb has 61 tackles this season. Fantasy Tip: Redskins have struggled against tight ends, opening up potential big game for Lions’ T.J. Hockenson.