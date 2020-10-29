Coleman has been out of the lineup with a hamstring injury since he was hurt in the season-opening loss to Chicago. The Lions would welcome the 27-year-old Coleman to return, bolstering the depth of a secondary that has been without cornerback Desmond Trufant for much of the season.
Detroit (3-3) hosts the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday.
