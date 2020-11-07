Detroit (3-4) plays the Vikings (2-5) on Sunday.
Stafford was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that was created for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with an infected person. Stafford’s wife, Kelly, said on social media he tested negative all week.
Three months ago, the Lions removed Stafford from the COVID-19 list after saying he received a false positive test result.
