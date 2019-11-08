Detroit listed several players as questionable, including guard Joe Dahl (ankle), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot), offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (back), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (groin), punter Sam Martin (abdomen), defensive end Romeo Okwara (groin) and defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (ankle).
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable with hip and back issues, but he hasn’t missed a game since the 2010 season. The Lions said he was limited in practice.
