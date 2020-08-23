Clarke is the fourth defensive end on Detroit’s roster, joining starters Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara and rookie Julian Okwara.
Cincinnati drafted Clarke in the third round in 2014 and the former West Virginia standout spent his first three seasons in the league with the Bengals. He played in 18 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2017 to 2018.
Clarke played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL last year.
