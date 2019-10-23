Perkins played for Detroit on special teams in its loss against the Packers earlier this month. The New York Giants drafted Perkins in the fifth round three years ago and he has 546 yards rushing and 208 yards receiving in his career.
The Lions (2-3-1) host the Giants (2-5) on Sunday.
Detroit will likely rotate running backs Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic against New York.
