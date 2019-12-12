Detroit drafted Fulgham in the sixth round this year. The former Old Dominion standout was on the Lions’ roster for the first three games of the season before going to the practice squad.
Hand was limited to three games this year. He started eight games and played in 13 overall last season as a rookie.
The Lions (3-9-1) host Tampa Bay (6-7) on Sunday.
