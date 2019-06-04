FILE - At left, in an Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison plays during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Detroit. At right, also in an Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay plays against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game in Detroit. The Detroit Lions started their mandatory minicamp without two standouts on defense. Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison were not with their teammates Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Lions coach Matt Patricia says he’s only focusing on players on the field. (Paul Sancya, File/Associated Press)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions started their mandatory minicamp without two standouts on defense.

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison were not with their teammates Tuesday.

Lions coach Matt Patricia says he’s focusing on players on the field.

Slay and Harrison may be staying away while trying to get new contracts.

Slay is in the third year of his $50 million, four-year deal. Harrison has two years left on the $46 million contract he signed with the New York Giants.

Detroit drafted Slay 36th overall in 2013 and he earned All-Pro honors in 2017.

Harrison played with the Jets as an undrafted rookie in 2012 and was an All-Pro in 2016. Detroit acquired him from the Giants last season.

