STATS AND STUFF: Vikings WR Adam Thielen has the third-highest career TD total (51) in NFL history by an undrafted player in the common draft era that began in 1967. Only Rod Smith (69) and Gary Clark (65) had more. Thielen is tied for the league lead with 10 TD receptions this season. ... RB Kene Nwangwu has two kickoff return TDs in eight career attempts. He’s the first player in the NFL with multiple kickoff return TDs in a season since Cordarrelle Patterson had two for the Vikings in 2016. ... WR Justin Jefferson passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season last week, becoming the eighth player in team history with multiple 1,000-yard seasons. Only Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1998-99) also did so in his first two years in the league. If he has 73 or more yards receiving at Detroit, he will reach 2,500 in his 28th game to tie Lance Alworth’s pace to that mark, and trail just Odell Beckham (25), Charlie Hennigan (26) and Bill Groman (27). ... Minnesota has won four straight road games against division opponents. ... The Lions are the NFL’s only winless team and have a 15-game streak without a victory, dating to Dec. 6, 2020, at Chicago. ... The Lions’ point differential over the last three games is five points with a 2-point loss, a 3-point setback and a tie. ... Detroit’s defense has allowed 16 or fewer points the past three games. .... QB Jared Goff, after missing one game with an oblique injury, completed a career-high 84% of his passes against the Bears. Goff became the first to have a perfect passer rating against Minnesota three years ago while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. He was 26 of 33 for 465 yards with five TDs. ... TE T.J. Hockenson scored on Thanksgiving for the first time since Week 2. ... CB Amani Oruwariye has career highs with five INTs and nine passes defended.