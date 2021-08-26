At least one of those spots is at wide receiver, where the Lions chose to move on from all of their starters last year. To rebuild the position, the Lions signed Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman to one-year deals. While Williams has secured a roster spot as the No. 1 receiver, Perriman has not. The 2016 first-round pick has struggled with a hip injury and a lack of production in camp. His only impact in last week’s preseason game was an offensive pass interference penalty.