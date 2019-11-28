The Bears previously ruled out four starters due to injuries: receiver Taylor Gabriel, tight end Adam Shaheen, right tackle Bobby Massie and linebacker Danny Trevathan. Chicago tight end Ben Braunecker, safety Sherrick McManis and defensive end Abdullah Anderson also are inactive.
Detroit previously ruled out quarterback Matthew Stafford, return specialist Jamal Agnew and cornerback Rashaan Melvin. Backup offensive linemen Beau Benzschawel, Oday Aboushi and reserve cornerback Michael Jackson also are inactive for the Lions.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.