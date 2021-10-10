Dolphins: CB Trill Williams; CB Noah Igbinoghene; WR DeVante Parker; T Greg Little; TE Hunter Long; DE John Jenkins.
Buccaneers: WR Jaelon Darden; RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn; TE Rob Gronkowski; S Antoine Winfield Jr.; G Nick Leverett; DL Patrick O’Connor; QB Kyle Trask.
TENNESSEE AT JACKSONVILLE
Titans: WR Julio Jones (hamstring); P Brett Kern (groin); OLB Bud Dupree (knee); WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (hamstring); OL Ty Sambrailo (foot); DL Woodrow Hamilton; RB Mekhi Sargent.
Jaguars: DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle/illness); PK Josh Lambo; CB Tyson Campbell (toe); DE/OLB Lerentee McCray (hamstring); DE/OLB Jordan Smith.
NEW ENGLAND AT HOUSTON
Patriots: G Shaq Mason (abdomen); CB Shaun Wade (concussion); CB Jalen Mills; TE Devin Asiasi; DE Ronnie Perkins; RB J.J. Taylor.
Texans: RB Rex Burkhead (hip); WR Danny Amendola (thigh); RB Scottie Phillps; DB Jimmy Moreland; DL Charles Omenihu; TE Brevin Jordan; QB Deshaun Watson.
DENVER AT PITTSBURGH
Broncos: QB Brett Rypien; CB Ronald Darby; CB Kary Vincent Jr.; S Jamar Johnson; OT Cam Fleming; DL McTelvin Agim.
Steelers: QB Dwayne Haskins; WR James Washington; CB Cam Sutton; CB Ahkello Witherspoon; ILB Buddy Johnson; DT Carlos Davis.
DETROIT at MINNESOTA
Lions: RB Jermar Jefferson; WR Tom Kennedy; DE Eric Banks; DE Jashon Cornell; OLB Jessie Lemonier; CB Daryl Worley.
Vikings: QB Kellen Mond; WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (toe); RB Dalvin Cook (ankle); G Wyatt Davis; DT Michael Pierce (elbow); DE Patrick Jones II.
PHILADELPHIA AT CAROLINA
Eagles: OT Lane Johnson; QB Gardner Minshew; DT Marlon Tuipulotu; CB Mack McCain; OL Jack Anderson.
Panthers: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring); LT Cam Erving (neck); LB Shaq Thompson (foot); WR Shi Smith; DE Darryl Johnson; DT Phil Hoskins; CB Rashaan Melvin.
GREEN BAY AT CINCINNATI
Packers: CB Rasul Douglas; DL Jack Heflin; OL Elgton Jenkins; OL Josh Myers; S Vernon Scott; LB Jaylon Smith.
Bengals: CB Nick McCloud; DE Darius Hodge; OT Fred Johnson; WR Mike Thomas; DT Tyler Shelvin.
NEW YORK JETS VS ATLANTA (IN LONDON)
Falcons: WR Russell Gage; WR Calvin Ridley; QB Feleipe Franks; S Erik Harris; CB Avery Williams; DL John Cominsky; DL Marlon Davidson.
Jets: WR Jeff Smith; RB La’Mical Perine; TE Tyler Kroft; S Marcus Maye; DL Jonathan Marshall; S Adrian Colbert; CB Isaiah Dunn.
