Asked how that should be weighted in the evaluation, Bridgewater said, “That’s a good question. But I leave that one to the coaches and the decision-makers. But it’s all about maximizing the reps and getting your unit to the end zone. And moving the ball and being efficient whether you’re with the 2s, the 3s, if you’ve got to throw to the equipment managers, the folks serving us food in the cafeteria, you just want to be efficient.”