McPherson later worked as the team’s director of pro personnel from 1999-2002 and a personnel consultant from 2003-05.
McPherson also coached one season with the Philadelphia Eagles and in college for his alma mater Santa Clara and UCLA.
McPherson is survived by his wife, Elsie, five children, 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.