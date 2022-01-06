The soft-spoken Robinson also served as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets (1994) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-03), but he attained his greatest success in six years with the Broncos (1995-2000) under Mike Shanahan. His defenses excelled as Denver won consecutive Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998.
Robinson, who was born in Los Angeles, played one year of college ball as a tight end at Pacific before beginning his coaching career there as an assistant. He also coached at Cal State Fullerton, North Carolina State and UCLA before landing a job with the Jets, where he was promoted to defensive coordinator.
After his stint with the Chiefs, Robinson was named defensive coordinator at Texas and won a Rose Bowl, then was picked after the 2004 college season to succeed Paul Pasqualoni at Syracuse.
His only head coaching stint lasted four years and produced a 10-37 record. He was fired with two games left in the 2008 season but allowed to coach those games and produced his most significant victory, a one-point win at Notre Dame.
Robinson went on to serve as defensive coordinator at Michigan (2009-10), had a second stint at Texas (2013), and finished his career at San Jose State (2014-15), retiring in Carpinteria, California, after a victory in the Cure Bowl.
Robinson is survived by his wife, three children, and six grandchildren.
