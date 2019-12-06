The other cornerbacks are Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson, Willie Brown and Darrell Green. All of the cornerbacks are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

So are the safeties. Joining Lott are Ken Houston, Emlen Tunnell, Larry Wilson, Ed Reed (who entered the hall this year), and Jack Christiansen.

Indianapolis placekicker Adam Vinatieri is the only current player chosen among specialists. The other placekicker is Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud.

Punters are Hall of Famer Ray Guy and Shane Lechler, while the return men are Devin Hester and Billy “White Shoes” Johnson.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD