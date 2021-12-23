STATS AND STUFF: The game marks just the fourth time in the modern NFL draft era (since 1967) that quarterbacks taken with the first two picks face each other as rookies. The others: Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston vs. Tennessee’s Marcus Mariota (2015); Indianapolis’ Peyton Manning vs. the Chargers’ Ryan Leaf (1998); and New England’s Drew Bledsoe vs. Seattle’s Rick Mirer (1993). ... The result of this one could go a long way in determining the top few picks in the NFL draft. Jacksonville is currently at No. 1 and New York No. 4. ... It’s the second game for Darrell Bevell as Jaguars interim coach since Urban Meyer was fired. ... The Jaguars have lost 15 consecutive road games, the longest skid in the league. ... Jacksonville has scored seven touchdowns in its last eight games, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter while trailing by double digits. ... Drops have been a huge concern all season; the Jags lead the league with 29. ... Lawrence ranks second among rookies with 293 completions and 2,945 yards passing. He needs 327 yards passing for the most in a season by a Jags rookie. ... Robinson is the fourth undrafted player in the common draft era with at least 15 rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons. He needs 21 yards from scrimmage to become the fourth undrafted player in the common draft era to top 1,000 scrimmage yards in each of his first two seasons. ... CB Tyson Campbell ranks third among rookies with nine pass breakups this season. ... The Jets’ 24 points last week at Miami were the most New York has scored in a game since a 45-30 loss at Indianapolis in Week 9. ... New York has allowed 180 or more yards rushing in three straight games. ... Wilson has three TD runs, the most by a Jets QB since Geno Smith has six in 2013. ... Braxton Berrios is the fifth Jets wide receiver with at least a TD catch and one TD run in a season since the 1970 merger. ... LB C.J. Mosley has 132 total tackles, matching his career high. He also has 10 or more tackles in three straight games, his second such streak this season. ... LB Quincy Williams needs 10 tackles for his first 100-tackle season. He leads the Jets with nine tackles for loss. ... K Eddy Pineiro has made all four of his field goal attempts in his two games since joining the Jets.