Hired by the Chargers in January 2017, Lynn was the first Black head coach in franchise history and had one year remaining on his contract. He had a 33-31 regular-season mark and was 1-1 in the playoffs.
Lynn led Los Angeles to the postseason in 2018, but the Chargers have had two straight losing seasons. They were 7-9 this season and ended with a four-game winning streak.
General manager Tom Telesco will address the media Wednesday about the decision to fire Lynn as well as to give an update on the coaching search. The Chargers have requested interviews with at least seven assistants, including Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.