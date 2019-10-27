The Chiefs are also without left tackle Eric Fisher and left guard Andrew Wylie on offense and starting defensive linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones along with cornerback Kendall Fuller on defense.
The Packers remain without wide receiver Davante Adams, who was hopeful of playing after missing time with a toe injury. Safety Darnell Savage Jr. and linebacker Blake Martinez are active.
