KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is questionable against the Minnesota Vikings, raising the possibility the league MVP could return after missing just one game to a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes practiced on a limited basis throughout the week, just as he did last week. But rather than being listed out, as he was for the Green Bay Packers, he was given the official injury designation that means it is uncertain whether Mahomes will play.