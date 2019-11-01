Mahomes split reps this week with backup Matt Moore, who played well against the Packers in a 31-24 loss. Also in the equation is Chad Henne, who remains on the injured list after breaking his ankle in the preseason but could be activated in a pinch.
The only Chiefs listed out are left tackle Eric Fisher with a groin injury, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif with a sprained ankle and defensive end Alex Okafor with an ankle injury.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD