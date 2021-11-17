NOTES: Reid said it’s possible Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) could return for the first time since Week 5 on Sunday, but the Chiefs also have a bye the following week. The Chiefs could elect to give the standout running back extra time to get back in the mix. “If we feel like he’s not ready,” Reid said, “we won’t put him in there.” ... RT Mike Remmers (knee) returned to practice Wednesday. His backup, Lucas Niang, remained out with a rib injury. ... The Chiefs promoted QB Shane Buechele to their 53-man roster after Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury — Mahomes’ coach at Texas Tech — attempted to sign him off the Kansas City practice squad. “I had to tell Kliff to stay away from my guy,” Mahomes said.