Manning, who set most of the Giants passing records, will help with initiatives stretching across business development, marketing and community and corporate relations. He will also collaborate on original content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall.
Manning played a Giants-record 236 regular-season games — plus 12 more in the playoffs — without ever missing one because of an injury.
On Sept. 26, Manning will be inducted into the Giants’ Ring of Honor and will have his No. 10 jersey retired during a special halftime ceremony of their game against Atlanta.
