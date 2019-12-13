Jones replaced Manning as the starter in the third week of the season. But the sixth pick overall in this year’s draft was hurt in a loss to Green Bay on Dec. 1. He practiced on a limited basis this week.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP, was 15 of 30 for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the 23-17 loss to the Eagles. He did not throw an interception.

New York is 2-11 and has lost nine straight games.

